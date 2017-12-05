Khaya Mthethwa Is Joining A Long Queue Of Men Who Married Former Miss SAs

When "Idols SA" winner and media personality Khaya Mthethwa married former Miss SA Ntandoyenkosi Kunene (now Mthethwa) at the weekend, he became the latest addition to the brotherhood of men who've swept former reigning queens off their feet.
If the comradeship was an actual thing, Khaya would be the newly-inducted member. Here are five men who've stolen the hearts of South Africa's fairest:
1. Adriaan Bergh: Melinda Bam's husband
The couple recently celebrated their third wedding anniversary. They never shy away from publicly displaying affection. Goals! Melinda was crowned Miss SA in 2011 and Bergh is a former Mr South Africa.
This day 3years ago, I discovered what an incredible, overwhelming, inexplicable, overjoyed, life changing thing - True, Godly & Unconditional Love in a marriage is!. @adriaanbergh You have given me the kind of love God desires us to have & describes in His word. A love that broadens my horizons, deepens my understanding and gratitude, elevates my dreams, uplifts my spirit and heart and makes me feel cherished, pursued, needed, protected, worthy and loved!. . "But Jesus said, "Not everyone is mature enough to live a married life. It requires a certain aptitude and grace. Marriage isn't for everyone.But if you're capable of growing into the largeness of marriage, do it."" Matthew 19:11-12 MSG. . Thank you for three (of many more) years of growing into the largeness of marriage & the Largeness of Life with you! What an adventure! . . #blessed #loved #happiness #covenantlove #marriage #marriedlife #thebestisyettocome
2. Simphiwe Tshabalala: Bokang Montjane's husband
Bokang was crowned Miss SA in 2010. She was also crowned Miss World Africa 2011. She married the Kaizer Chiefs and Bafana Bafana star in secret and started rocking a double-barrelled surname on her social media pages.
3. D'Niel Strauss: Rolene Strauss' husband
Rolene won Miss South Africa 2014 and was later crowned Miss World 2014 and is married to businessperson D'Niel Strauss. The couple have a son together.
4. ProVerb: Liesl Laurie's boyfriend
The couple may not be married (yet), but they are so great together we could not help but include them. Liesl was Miss South Africa 2015 and Miss World Africa the same year.
5. Michael Held: Jo-Ann Strauss' husband
Jo-Ann was crowned Miss SA 2001. She never shows photos of her surgeon husband or their children on social media. We know you'll appreciate this snap she posted back in June for Father's Day.
As we approach Father's Day, let's stop for a moment and reflect on what it means to be a father. A Super Dad is one who knows that the most valuable gift he can give his child is his time... who knows that time is more valuable than money and that you can always get more money, but not more time on this earth with your kids. It's a finite precious commodity. In the earliest years of life, children's brains can form up to 1,000 neural connections every second – connections that are the building blocks of a child's brain and the child's future. These connections can be interrupted if a child is poorly nourished and nurtured and isn't properly stimulated. Let's help create a strong nation by celebrating our #SuperDads who know that real strong men can be gentle, but firm teachers who are true co-parents. Who help our little ones shape their futures, hopes dreams and aspirations ... much like my boys are shaping their surf board in this pic 😍 Share your own SuperDad moments on Instagram and Twitter using the hashtag #earlymomentsmatter and view some awesome pics on http://uni.cf/superdads. Share the love this Father's Day! #UNICEF #FathersDay #superdads #fatherhood #parenthood #firts1000days #dads #fathers @UNICEF #earlymomentsmatter
Welcome to the brotherhood, Khaya!
DISCLAIMER: This list only includes five of the country's previous reigning queens.