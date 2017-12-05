Khaya Mthethwa Is Joining A Long Queue Of Men Who Married Former Miss SAs

When "Idols SA" winner and media personality Khaya Mthethwa married former Miss SA Ntandoyenkosi Kunene (now Mthethwa) at the weekend, he became the latest addition to the brotherhood of men who've swept former reigning queens off their feet.

If the comradeship was an actual thing, Khaya would be the newly-inducted member. Here are five men who've stolen the hearts of South Africa's fairest:

1. Adriaan Bergh: Melinda Bam's husband

The couple recently celebrated their third wedding anniversary. They never shy away from publicly displaying affection. Goals! Melinda was crowned Miss SA in 2011 and Bergh is a former Mr South Africa.



2. Simphiwe Tshabalala: Bokang Montjane's husband

Bokang was crowned Miss SA in 2010. She was also crowned Miss World Africa 2011. She married the Kaizer Chiefs and Bafana Bafana star in secret and started rocking a double-barrelled surname on her social media pages.



3. D'Niel Strauss: Rolene Strauss' husband

Rolene won Miss South Africa 2014 and was later crowned Miss World 2014 and is married to businessperson D'Niel Strauss. The couple have a son together.



4. ProVerb: Liesl Laurie's boyfriend

The couple may not be married (yet), but they are so great together we could not help but include them. Liesl was Miss South Africa 2015 and Miss World Africa the same year.

5. Michael Held: Jo-Ann Strauss' husband

Jo-Ann was crowned Miss SA 2001. She never shows photos of her surgeon husband or their children on social media. We know you'll appreciate this snap she posted back in June for Father's Day.

Welcome to the brotherhood, Khaya!

DISCLAIMER: This list only includes five of the country's previous reigning queens.