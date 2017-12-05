All Sections
News
Politics
Entertainment
Voices
Lifestyle
Video
Money
Halala
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
ZA
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (En Francais)
  • United Kingdom
  • United States
    • HALALA

    Meet The Creatives Making Harare Great

    Watch a new documentary exploring what makes Zimbabwe's capital so alive with possibility.

    05/12/2017 14:16 SAST | Updated 3 hours ago
    I Make Africa

    I Make Africa is a new web series exploring the lives of Africa's creatives. First off on their cultural adventure across the continent is the extraordinary talent in Harare, Zimbabwe's capital and most populous city.

    South African multimedia artist and art director Mr MediaX collaborates with Zimbabwean based graphic designer Vuyi Chaza, and local filmmaking duo Mel Media on the series. Together they interviewed and photographed six of the city's most exciting creative individuals to hear their stories, and discover their artistic journeys.

    Watch the documentary below, and follow @Mr_MediaX & @__vuyi__ on Instagram and #IMakeAfrica on Twitter for more.

    MORE:Arts and EntertainmentcreativityHalalaHarareZimbabwe