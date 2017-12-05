Meet The Creatives Making Harare Great

I Make Africa is a new web series exploring the lives of Africa's creatives. First off on their cultural adventure across the continent is the extraordinary talent in Harare, Zimbabwe's capital and most populous city.

South African multimedia artist and art director Mr MediaX collaborates with Zimbabwean based graphic designer Vuyi Chaza, and local filmmaking duo Mel Media on the series. Together they interviewed and photographed six of the city's most exciting creative individuals to hear their stories, and discover their artistic journeys.

Watch the documentary below