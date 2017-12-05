Meghan Markle Will Reportedly Be The 1st Fiancée To Spend Christmas With The Queen

Meghan Markle is breaking royal protocols left and right!

After making her first royal engagement with fiancé Prince Harry on Friday (where they displayed tons of PDA — nearly unheard of when it comes to royal work events), it's being reported that Markle, 36, will be spending Christmas with the Queen and other members of the Royal Family at Sandringham, making her the first royal fiancée to do so.

The former "Suits" actress and Harry will open presents with the Queen on Christmas Eve, take part in a full English breakfast on Christmas morning, join a pheasant shoot, and attend a formal black-tie dinner, according to the Sunday Times.

Meghan Markle arrives at the Terrance Higgins Trust World AIDS Day charity fair on Dec. 1

The couple will reportedly stay at the estate — Queen Elizabeth's private home — from Christmas Eve until Boxing Day, when they will depart for a holiday abroad, and will visit Markle's mother, Doria Ragland, in California.

"Now they are engaged it was unthinkable that they would be apart for Christmas," a friend of the prince told the Times. "The Royal Family have fully welcomed Meghan into the fold."

The Times also reports that the couple will probably stay with Prince William and the Duchess of Cambridge and their two children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, at Anmer Hall on the estate.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle visit the Terrence Higgins Trust World AIDS Day charity fair at Nottingham Contemporary on Dec. 1.

So how did Markle wrangle an invitation to the Queen's home for Christmas, when not even Kate Middleton managed to get an invite when she was engaged to the future King of England?

According to the Times, Harry, 33, asked the Queen to make an exception for Markle, as she had just moved from Toronto to the U.K. in November. And to be fair, Middleton's family lives in the U.K., so she was able to spend time with them at their home in Berkshire for Christmas before she and William married.

But this exception proves how much Markle is already a part of the Royal Family. From her quick engagement to Harry after dating for only a year and a half, to her joining him for a royal work event just days after announcing their engagement, the American is quickly moving into her new role as a member of the royal household.

The couple will wed next May at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle. According to reports, Markle's future nephew and niece, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, will be a part of the wedding party and will walk down the aisle.