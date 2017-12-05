Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma Gains More KZN Votes After Recount

Durban – Despite a request for the branch votes at the ANC's KwaZulu-Natal provincial general council (PGC) to be verified, delegates have been informed that the results remain relatively unchanged with Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma remaining the region's preferred candidate.

This was revealed on Tuesday morning after a request was made for the branch votes to be verified.

On Monday, several ANC regions had requested a sitting with electoral officials after voting was completed. A number of abstentions had been noted.

However, officials on Tuesday confirmed to the PGC that while votes did slightly change, this did not affect the general outcome of the biggest ANC stronghold in the country, which chose Dlamini-Zuma as their preferred presidential candidate.

Electoral agency official Bontle Mpakanyane told the PGC that the changes had led to Dlamini-Zuma receiving additional nominations from 24 branches, moving her from 433 to 454.

Cyril Ramaphosa meanwhile dropped by two votes from 193 to 191. Frontrunner for deputy president, David Mabuza, increased by 15 votes from 434 to 449.

Deputy Secretary General nomination for Jessie Duarte moved from 357 to 372 branches while treasurer general nominee Nomvula Mokonyane had an additional 13 votes from 289 to 302.

Mokonyane said she had sat with provincial and branch leadership on Monday night during the verification processes.

Outcome 'the same'

"I think you will find that all is now in order. While there have been some changes, the outcome of the preferred candidates has stayed relatively the same."

Mokonyane said that the biggest change came from the Moses Mabhida region where 17 votes were mistakenly placed in a different submission box.

"They were found in a separate box that holds the delegate list and registers. The numbers have juggled about. Some have increased and others decreased, but the outcomes have stayed the same."

Yesterday, outspoken ANCYL provincial secretary Thanduxolo Sabelo was quick to call on the process to be verified after the initial vote announcements.

Provincial chairperson Sihle Zikalala confirmed to him that a query process would be initiated.

On Tuesday ANC deputy chairperson Premier Willies Mchunu, said processes were followed and nominations were now confirmed.

"Concerns have been raised. The commission has been called to explain. Nobody doesn't know what transpired now."

