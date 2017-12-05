Ramaphosa vs Dlamini-Zuma: The Race For ANC Presidency By Numbers

Presidential candidates Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma and Cyril Ramaphosa ahead of the African National Congress 5th National Policy Conference at the Nasrec Expo Centre in June, 2017. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

With less than two weeks to go until the start of the ANC's elective conference on December 16, the contest for the party's presidential post is reaching its climax.

Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa and Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma have been identified as the front runners in the presidential race after all nine provinces concluded their provincial general council meetings at the weekend.

The meetings saw delegates from each province nominate their preferred candidates for the ANC's top six leadership and for the next National Executive Committee.

Although deals can be struck at the last minute and voting delegates can change their minds when they enter the voting area, this is how the tally of nominations from provinces currently stand:

There is also a heated contest for the deputy president post.

The provinces have made it clear: the candidates they prefer for the number two position are Mpumalanga Premier David Mabuza; Human Settlements Minister Lindiwe Sisulu and ANC Treasurer-General Zweli Mkhize.

This is how the deputy president nominations went: