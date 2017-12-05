All Sections
    • NEWS

    SA Is Extraordinary, Must Choose Leaders That Reflect This -- Graça Machel

    "It has to produce a new crop of that collective because it is in the South African DNA," she said.

    06/12/2017 05:48 SAST | Updated 46 minutes ago
    Yves Herman / Reuters
    Nelson Mandela's widow Graca Machel attends a send-off ceremony for late former South African President Mandela at Waterkloof Air Force base in Pretoria December 14, 2013.

    South Africans must choose a new crop of leaders that will stand with those who liberated the country, late president Nelson Mandela's wife Graça Machel said.

    Machel was speaking at an event held in honour of Mandela in Houghton at the Nelson Mandela Foundation. Mandela died four years ago on December 5.

    South Africa, it's in your hands. Stand up and take it...We should get to 2018, having some kind of clarity of who the new crop of leaders are, standing on the shoulders of those we are celebrating.

    Machel was speaking shortly after Sello Hatang, CEO of the Nelson Mandela Foundation, took to the podium to highlight how the ANC had failed Mandela's legacy.

    However, Machel warned South Africans to refrain from agonising about the ills of society.

    "I wish 2018 will help us to identify, nurture and take them to the heights. This country is extraordinary. It cannot be compared to any other African countries... It has to produce a new crop of that collective because it is in the South African DNA," she added.

    Machel's statement comes just days before the ANC branches elect a new leader to succeed President Jacob Zuma.

    -- News24

