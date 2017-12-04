Shashi Kapoor, Veteran Bollywood Actor, Dies At 79

Legendary actor Shashi Kapoor, who appeared in over 100 feature films, passed away this evening at Mumbai's Kokilaben Hospital.

A prolific actor, Kapoor was known for his versatility as an artist as he managed to strike a balance between the arthouse and the more mainstream fare. He was also known for his work in theatre as he helped found the iconic Prithvi Theatre in Mumbai.

He was 79.

Some of the most notable films Kapoor acted in include Deewar, Kabhie Kabhie, Silsila, Shaan, Trishul, Namak Halaal, besides several others.

Kapoor collaborated frequently with Amitabh Bachchan.

His nephew, actor Randhir Kapoor, told PTI that Shashi Kapoor, who was wheelchair-bound for years, had been suffering from a kidney ailment and was undergoing dialysis. "Yes he has passed away. He had kidney problem since several years. He was on dialysis for several years," PTI quoted Randhir Kapoor as saying.

Bollywood stars and other celebrities took to Twitter to express their condolences.

#RIPShashiKapoor ...the most charming and enigmatic actor ever...a gentleman movie star! His legacy in film and theatre is exceptional...thoughts and prayers with the family....his work will always live on... pic.twitter.com/U9jsAGxGET December 4, 2017

You won't be forgotten. Rest in peace #ShashiKapoor ji. — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) December 4, 2017

Shashi Kapoor's versatility could be seen in his movies as well as in theatre, which he promoted with great passion. His brilliant acting will be remembered for generations to come. Saddened by his demise. Condolences to his family and admirers. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 4, 2017

His contribution to this industry will be remembered. May his soul rest in peace. Shashi Kapoor ji you will be missed always. 🙏🏻 — Sanjay Dutt (@duttsanjay) December 4, 2017

Rest in Peace Mr. Shashi Kapoor🙏 A celebrated Actor who always exuded kindness & love with great generosity!!! My respect & condolences to the family!!! Godspeed🙏 pic.twitter.com/ZWuP27DOdX — sushmita sen (@thesushmitasen) December 4, 2017

Deepest condolences to the Kappor family on the passing of the legendary actor #ShashiKapoor #RIP 🙏 — yuvraj singh (@YUVSTRONG12) December 4, 2017

Saddened by the demise of legendary actor Shashi Kapoor ji. His contribution to Indian Cinema is monumental. Shashi ji's passing away marks the end of an era. My deepest condolences to his loved ones, colleagues and fans. May his soul rest in peace. Om Shanti! — Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) December 4, 2017

so sad to here about #ShashiKapoor ji. His contribution to Indian Cinema and the performing Arts was incredible. R.I.P. Sir. — rahul dholakia (@rahuldholakia) December 4, 2017

RIP Shashi Kapoor. The charming man, the brave producer, the lovely actor, my neighbour is no more. — Hansal Mehta (@mehtahansal) December 4, 2017