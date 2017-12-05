Suspended BBC President To Take Legal Action After Suspension Over Missing R5-Million

Suspended Black Business Council (BBC) president Danisa Baloyi is planning to take legal action against the BBC following its decision to suspend her over a missing donation of R5-million from the Airports Company South Africa (Acsa), Fin24 reported.

The police are reportedly investigating the funds, following allegations by the BBC that "prima facie" evidence exists that Baloyi is implicated in the missing R5-million.

The BBC served Baloyi with notice of her suspension on Friday. According to Times Live, BBC secretary-general George Sebulela said Baloyi was informed that she would not be participating in BBC activities.

"The Black Business Council has suspended Doctor Baloyi as the president of the council‚ pending the finalisation of the investigation into the missing R5-million donation [by] Acsa. The decision was taken at the BBC national council meeting held on November 30‚ 2017‚ which served Doctor Baloyi with a letter of the suspension‚" said Sebulela.

According to Fin24, on Monday, Baloyi's letters reportedly said the BBC's actions were "unfortunate".

"Our client vehemently denies that there exists any valid and lawful reason for her suspension. Even if there existed a reason [which is strongly denied], our client is of the view that any suspension is premature as there is still a pending investigation into issues which allegedly implicates wrongdoing on her part," they said.

Acsa reportedly said the donation was to support a BBC transformation lobbying programme closely aligned to Acsa's own transformation goals. The money was paid to an intermediary, Merit Energy, not the BBC. Acsa said it would lay criminal charges if there was any wrongdoing.