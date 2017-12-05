Talk Like An Egyptian: Egypt's First 'Indigenous' Smartphone

It's cost almost R3-billion, and many, many years to realise, but finally Egypt's own "indigenous smartphone" is here: the cheekily named Nile X (take that, Apple!).

The phone, which will start retailing from December 15, has some pretty exciting specifications, which include a 13 megapixel dual camera, fingerprint sensor, 4GB RAM, 64 GB storage, 5.7 HD display, Android 7.0 Nougat, fast-charging feature, and comes standard with lighting-quick 4G technology.

The Nile X was unveiled at Egypt's biggest technology conference called Cairo ICT 2017, and is manufactured by the Ministry of Communication-affiliated SICO Technology.

There is no word about South African distribution yet, but at the current exchange rate local audiences can expect to pay between R1,500 an R3,000 for the device.