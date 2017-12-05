All Sections
News
Politics
Entertainment
Voices
Lifestyle
Video
Money
Halala
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
ZA
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (En Francais)
  • United Kingdom
  • United States
    • NEWS

    Zimbabwe's Army Chief Is Reportedly Earmarked For The Country's Deputy President Post

    Chiwenga was widely believed to have orchestrated the military takeover last month.

    05/12/2017 09:01 SAST | Updated 3 hours ago
    • News24
    Siphiwe Sibeko / Reuters
    Commander of Zimbabwe Defence Forces General Constantino Chiwenga looks on after the swearing in of Emmerson Mnangagwa as Zimbabwe's new president in Harare, Zimbabwe, November 24, 2017.

    Zimbabwe's army chief Constantino Chiwenga is reportedly earmarked for one of the country's two deputy president posts, a reports says.

    According to Daily News, the army chief was likely going to be elevated to the vice presidency seat during the forthcoming Zanu-PF congress this month.

    Chiwenga was widely believed to have orchestrated the military take over last month, which resulted in former president Robert Mugabe resigning after 37 years in power.

    Chiwenga was not named in President Emmerson Mnangagwa's maiden cabinet despite top military chiefs being included.

    The report said that at the congress, Mnangagwa would be formally installed as the Zanu-PF party's first secretary, taking over from long time leader Mugabe.

    A New Zimbabwe.com report said that Chiwenga and ex-war veteran minister Tshinga Dube were highly likely to be appointed as Mnangagwa's two deputies.

    Mnangagwa on Monday swore in his first cabinet. He said after the ceremony that the priority was to revive Zimbabwe's battered economy.

    News24

    MORE:Constantino ChiwengaConstantino Chiwenga \deputy presidentNewsZimbabwe