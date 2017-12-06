Afro Pop Art Is Reviving Nigeria's Forgotten Legends

Nigerian pop artist William Chechet is adding a new layer to African art –– commemorating Nigerians who have shaped the country's history in his art.

Chechet, whose biggest inspirations are pop-art greats like Eduardo Paolozzi, Roy Lichtenstein, Richard Hamilton, Andy Warhol, Keith Haring, Takashi Murakami and Brian Donnelly, said his art hopes to change the perception of Africa's legends, elevating them to the same status as those in the West.

He wants to "immortalise renowned Nigerians who have helped build the nation through the use of pop art," he told CNN.

