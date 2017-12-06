Bonang Matheba at the The Global Gift gala held at the Corinthia Hotel on November 18.

When media personality Bonang Matheba flitted off to Paris in September, it was not only for the fashion –– the 30-year-old also got to shoot for the cover of "Amina" magazine.

The magazine is read around Europe, and is also exported to several African countries, throughout the Caribbean, and in North America.

Matheba's cover is for the Christmas edition, and it's out in Paris stores already.

In true Bonang fashion, she killed it. Take a look:

Thank you for representing, Mo'Girl. Bafe!