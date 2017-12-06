All Sections
    • ENTERTAINMENT

    Bonang Matheba Is Doing The Things As Cover Girl For Parisian Magazine Amina

    Mzansi star making waves up north? Someone say 'Magnifique!' 👌🏾

    06/12/2017 14:23 SAST | Updated 31 minutes ago
    KarwaiTang/WireImage
    Bonang Matheba at the The Global Gift gala held at the Corinthia Hotel on November 18.

    When media personality Bonang Matheba flitted off to Paris in September, it was not only for the fashion –– the 30-year-old also got to shoot for the cover of "Amina" magazine.

    The magazine is read around Europe, and is also exported to several African countries, throughout the Caribbean, and in North America.

    Matheba's cover is for the Christmas edition, and it's out in Paris stores already.

    In true Bonang fashion, she killed it. Take a look:

    .....Christmas 2017 Issue Of Amina Magazine... 🎄🎉🥂🌍💕❤️... Had fun shooting this... 'Tis the season... Now available. 😌🍾🇿🇦

    Thank you for representing, Mo'Girl. Bafe!

