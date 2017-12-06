It's Almost Time For Afropunk -- Nandi Madida Is Your Host

Nandi Madida during the crowning of Miss SA 2017 at the Sun City Superbowl on March 26.

Constitution Hill will be the place to be, come December 30 and 31 –– as music lovers gather for the first South African leg of the Afropunk Festival.

Media personality Nandi Madida has been appointed as the host -- just months after hosting the Brooklyn edition of the fest in New York.

And she says she could not be readier.

"I am beyond humbled to be a part of the very first Afropunk in South Africa as an MC. Let us make history and be a part of an incredible legacy," Madida said in a statement.

She urged people to get behind the event and acknowledge its significance.

She added: "I am particularly ecstatic and honoured to be hosting Afropunk, because it is not only a festival, but a movement that I've followed for many years –– one that encouraged me to go out there and be unashamedly myself."

Tickets for the festival are available here.