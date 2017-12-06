Listeria: No Need To Avoid Foods: Simple Hygiene Will Do

There is no need to avoid any foods because of the current listeria scare –– simple hygiene will greatly minimise the risk of contracting the disease.

The serious bacterial infection found in soil, water, vegetation and animal products has claimed the lives of 36 people in South Africa in recent weeks, the health department announced on Tuesday.

While the department did not advise South Africans to abstain from certain foods, it did say that some foods have a higher risk than others of carrying listeriosis.

The most common contaminated foods are:

raw (unpasteurised) milk –– in other words, not the type on supermarket shelves

the type on supermarket shelves soft cheeses, if made from raw milk –– again, unlikely from commercial cheesemakers

vegetables: raw vegetables can become contaminated either through contact with soil, or with animal manure that is used as fertiliser

processed foods

ready-to-eat meats

smoked fish products

The disease is treatable and preventable. Health officials say the main preventative measure is good hygiene.

Here are their top tips: