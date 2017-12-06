Mzansi Has Questions For British Airways About Black Motion's Treatment

Some South Africans on social media have called on British Airways to apologise to music duo Black Motion for an alleged incident of racial profiling -- others are urging South Africans to boycott the airline.

The multi award-winning duo was travelling from Cape Town to Johannesburg in business class when they were asked to move to economy class, allegedly to make way for a white passenger whose seat was broken.



It was when they questioned why they were singled out to be moved, that the situation escalated.

The "Imali" hitmakers' road manager, Nicky Seema, told TshisaLive that the air hostess allegedly went to inform the captain of the situation, and returned to tell them that the captain was having them removed as they were aggressive, and he was "avoiding a 911".

It was then, according to Seema, that police came on board the flight and removed the musos, Thabo "Smol" Mabogwane and Bongani "Murdah" Mohosana.

Speaking to ZAlebs, the Black Motion's manager, Tshiamo Kodisang, said they would be logging a formal complaint against the airline.

"The group is obviously not happy because of how they were mistreated. They were removed completely out of the aeroplane and had to book another flight –– but we lost money and they missed their performance because of the flight. We are currently talking with British Airways –– and yes, we are laying a complaint against British Airways," Kodisang said.

Soon after reports of the incident surfaced, social media users called on fellow South Africans to choose other airlines.

Even if some of us haven't been on a plane we will still #boycottBritishAirways #insupportofblackmotion pic.twitter.com/Eqy044OvzT — SCOTCH (@SxotchNeverDie) December 5, 2017

Sad thing about this British Airways thing is that we can't even boycott them cos it's not like we could afford them in the 1st place!! Dintja tse!! pic.twitter.com/QLqyGrnXIS — Papi Champlito  (@Captain_Champu) December 6, 2017

The Black Motion incident has me shook. No but when will these yts rest? Sies 😡 — Miss M (@Themba_Olive) December 6, 2017

wish i could boycott you #BritishAirways @British_Airways over the @black_motion incident like how i did with @Dove products but i don't even know where to get a taxi that goes to the taxi rank where you get airport taxis. But i am boycotting you in deep inside my heart!! pic.twitter.com/aCMyC5bTT7 — Tafadzwa (@Chipiwa_) December 6, 2017



Comair's Shaun Pozyn told TshisaLive that the company has been made aware of this incident.

"Comair and British Airways will not tolerate racism. We regard these allegations as very serious, and they thus warrant thorough investigation. We will establish what happened, and take whatever action is required," he said.

Additional reporting by Duenna Mambana.