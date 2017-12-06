Study: Government And Zuma Responsible for SA's Problems

More than 70 percent of South Africans who partook in a national study believe the country is heading down a negative trajectory and feel disempowered by state capture and corruption.

The study also found that almost half of the citizens interviewed are dissatisfied with government at all levels. And who is at fault? Almost 40 percent thought government is responsible for the country's negative trajectory, and 29 percent directly blamed President Jacob Zuma.

In August this year, Ask Afrika and Infusion Knowledge Hub were commissioned by the Centre for Communication and Reputation Management at the University of Pretoria to look into the views of ordinary citizens around corruption and state capture.

The research team conducted 10 focus groups with more than 2,000 citizens in various provinces, a sample group which is said to reflect the views of 37-million South Africans. The results of the research were unpacked at The Nation's Voice on State Capture and Corruption workshop in Sandton on Wednesday.

This is what the research found: