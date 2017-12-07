BREAKING: JSE Decides Not To Suspend Scandal-Hit Steinhoff

The Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE) has decided not to suspend furniture giant Steinhoff, despite almost R200-billion of the company's market value disappearing following allegations of financial irregularities.

In a series of tweets, the JSE said it had come to the decision after considering "all the facts and information at [their] disposal".

Steinhoff International BV issued SENS announcements on 4 & 6 Dec 2017. These resulted in the share price of Steinhoff declining substantially December 7, 2017

Steinhoff share continues to trade on Frankfurt Stock Exchange — JSE (@JSE_Group) December 7, 2017

We have considered all the facts and info at our disposal & has decided not to suspend Steinhoff or halt trading of its shares in SA market December 7, 2017

The JSE added, however, that it has asked Steinhoff for details regarding the financial irregularities "as a matter of urgency".

We are reviewing trading ahead of SENS announcements & if we identify any potential insider trading we will refer it to FSB December 7, 2017

We will continue to engage Steinhoff & its sponsor & will monitor developments to ensure the integrity of our market — JSE (@JSE_Group) December 7, 2017

MoneyWeb reported on Thursday that the company released a statement revealing a figure on the "investigation, validity and recoverability of certain non-South African assets of the company which amount to circa €6-billion". That equates to almost R100-billion.

Steinhoff's share price plunged 60% when the local markets opened on Wednesday –– on the news that its CEO, Markus Jooste, one of the country's most celebrated business barons and a favourite in Stellenbosch social circles, had resigned because of questions about the company's financial reporting.