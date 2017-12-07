Dear Papa Penny: Thanks For Backing Proud African Languages!

Reality TV star and musician Penny Penny says the kind of lifestyle he leads is for his own satisfaction and no one else's.

On the latest episode of his Mzansi Magic hit series "Papa Penny Ahee" on Wednesday night, the 57-year-old explained how much he was hurt when in the old South Africa, people would refer to him as "illiterate".

It's no secret that Penny Penny does not conform to societal norms when it comes to communication.

The ward councillor in the Greater Giyani Municipality previously told HuffPost that he does not owe anyone "perfect English".

One of the reason I respect #PapaPennyAhee



"I'm not white. Let's speak Xitsonga"🙌 🔥 pic.twitter.com/cQTPieXlzG — Wild one (@Im_Honourable) November 29, 2017

"There are more important things that I'm after in life. I speak English the same way that English people speak my language, and I don't see a problem," he said.

#PapaPennyAhee "I'm not a foreigner, so I'm doing a favour by speaking english" 😅guys I just gained confidence in myself — Palesa Matjila (@MatjilaPalesa) December 6, 2017

He said his show is the reflection of his day-to-day life and is not scripted.

"I'm not scripted -- I'm just a muTsonga man going about my day like I would on any normal day –– and for people to show interest in that aspect of my life, I'm grateful," he told HuffPost.

Reacting to the episode, people were touched to see Penny Penny emotional.

Sad to hear Papa Penny recounts how people used to call him illiterate and he thought they were calling him electric only to find out they mean he's stupid thats when he told himself he will encourage his kids to take school serious #PapaPennyAhee — QueenB (@MissB_Herself) December 6, 2017

On the episode, Penny Penny also took viewers through what happened when he went to collect his statue from Bataung Memorials.

We also got to watch his interview with renowned DJ Tbo Touch of Touch HD, in which Tbo spoke about his latest single, "Goldbone".



If the trailer for next week's episode is anything to go by, the "heavy gum" singer is not backing down from communicating in his language of choice.

In the trailer, Penny Penny is seen going on a helicopter ride to a site meeting. On the way to the site, he asks the pilot to stop so he can relieve himself -- and the helicopter comes down. Goals.

😅😅😅 bathong Mandela as iconic as he is he has never stopped a helicopter to pee 😂😂 mxaaa Papa Penny is boss #PapaPennyAhee pic.twitter.com/9zQzF5I7Ny — Neo 👑. (@NeoUrsula_) December 6, 2017

When he gets to the meeting, he refuses to speak English. Guess we'll have to wait for next Wednesday to see what happens next.

#PapaPennyAhee Now this episode I wana see.. tell them wena Papa Penny 😂 pic.twitter.com/JllKvElmxx — Omphile wa Rusty (@OmphilePhix) December 6, 2017

Asked whether there would be a third season for the show, he said if the people so wish.

"If the people of Mzansi say they want more of Papa Penny, then that is what they will get," he told HuffPost.

But for now, Mzansi Magic, if you're listening –– the people want more:

#PapaPennyAhee we need an hour at least for this show pic.twitter.com/pStuB2Htly — linda matondo (@linruvie) December 6, 2017

"Papa Penny Ahee" airs every Wednesday at 8pm on Channel 161.