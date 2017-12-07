Prasa Hopes Third Group CEO In Two Years Will Solve Crisis

South Africa's embattled Passenger Rail Agency (Prasa) has appointed Cromet Molepo as a its new acting group chief executive.

This is the third time that Prasa has appointed an acting GCEO since 2016. Molepo was preceded by Lindikaya Zide and Collins Letsoalo.

Molepo –– who once left another state-owned entity amid allegations of financial misconduct –– was appointed as the rail agency's new acting boss by the Prasa board on Thursday morning, according to Fin24.

He said would rely on his "experience and expertise" in the rail sector to steer the company in the right direction.

"I have been in this industry for a number of years; I understand the operations at Prasa," said Molepo. "I am fully aware of what the company's challenges are, and what is needed to get the company back on track so that it can serve the public."

According to media reports, Molepo was suspended by KwaZulu-Natal's Umgeni Water in 2001, following indications that he had been involved in financial misconduct, and later axed by the utility provider.

He has denied these allegations, saying he resigned.