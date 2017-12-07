Trevor Noah Kissed Beyoncé On The Cheek And People Want To Give Him A Street Name

It's no secret that South African comedian Trevor Noah is doing big things in the US as the presenter of The Daily Show, but when pictures and videos of him "sharing a stage" with Beyoncé circulated on social media, people could barely cope with the realisation of how "great" he'd become.

Earlier this week, Noah took to the stage at the Sports Illustrated 2017 to present the SI Muhammad Ali Legacy Award.

While on stage, he called on Mrs Carter, who was making a surprise appearance, to hand over the award.

Trevor Noah kissing Beyoncé on the cheek should be enough to at least give dude a street name @PresidencyZA pic.twitter.com/FqJtHtLheL December 6, 2017

People are not coping, literally.

Trevor Noah got to touch and kiss Beyoncé on the cheek last night😭😭😭😭. pic.twitter.com/AF9SHjGBdS — Miss NomaM (@MissNomaM) December 6, 2017

While some thought the highlight was a big feat for Soweto-born Noah, many argued that it was Bey's moment as she got to share a stage with Mzansi's greatest.

Here are some of the reactions.

I can see Beyonce is finally doing great in life now .... standing next to KING TREVOR NOAH pic.twitter.com/gs8KI06BPc — Gomolemo (@KingGee24) December 6, 2017

Trevor Noah is on a first name basis with Beyoncé. A national treasure mntakaDad. — CARDI BEY ✨ (@AzolaMona) December 6, 2017

🙏🙏🙏 Beyonce has really really made it in life I mean presenting an award with Trevor Noah wow.... — CHIEF WHIP (@popped_sugar) December 6, 2017

I dont know what Beyoncé has been up to in America in the last two years but it's so good to see her stand this close to Trevor Noah. America's daughter has made it ;-) — James Walsh (@sinamatella_ZA) December 6, 2017

Trevor Noah is goals AF!! He's accomplished a lot....but tonight he was onstage with Beyonce? pic.twitter.com/y4QtwAxclo — Makho Ndlovu (@makhondlovu) December 6, 2017



Thank you, Trevor, for representing -- now we have all touched Queen B!