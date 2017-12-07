All Sections
    • ENTERTAINMENT

    Trevor Noah Kissed Beyoncé On The Cheek And People Want To Give Him A Street Name

    They also want Queen Bey to know how lucky she is to share a stage with Noah, a "national keypoint".

    07/12/2017 09:26 SAST | Updated 3 hours ago
    Lucas Jackson / Reuters
    Comedian and TV personality Trevor Noah.

    It's no secret that South African comedian Trevor Noah is doing big things in the US as the presenter of The Daily Show, but when pictures and videos of him "sharing a stage" with Beyoncé circulated on social media, people could barely cope with the realisation of how "great" he'd become.

    Earlier this week, Noah took to the stage at the Sports Illustrated 2017 to present the SI Muhammad Ali Legacy Award.

    While on stage, he called on Mrs Carter, who was making a surprise appearance, to hand over the award.

    People are not coping, literally.

    While some thought the highlight was a big feat for Soweto-born Noah, many argued that it was Bey's moment as she got to share a stage with Mzansi's greatest.

    Here are some of the reactions.


    Thank you, Trevor, for representing -- now we have all touched Queen B!

