'Uyang'thanda Na?' Coming Back –– Presented By Moshe Ndiki!

Moshe Ndiki has joined Mzansi Magic as both presenter and actor.

Come January 10, two good things will happen to the South African TV scene -- reality dating show "Uyang'thanda na?" will return for the second season, and social media star Moshe Ndiki will be the presenter.

Ndiki, whose facial expressions have been a gift that keeps on giving to the world of meme lovers, was announced on Thursday afternoon as the new host of the show.

The reality show is the brainchild of Parental Advisory Productions and aims to help singletons connect with their crush. In every episode, the pursuer and their target are taken on a date, at which they get to ask the question: "Do you love me?"

People think Ndiki will be a perfect match for the show.

Glad to see @MosheNdiki working. See, the difference between Moshe and all these other video viral sensations is that he is not the joke, he is funny. Because his thing is not a gimmick, he has staying power. December 7, 2017

I'm a big Moshe Ndiki fan. — Mme a Masakona (@FloMasebe) December 7, 2017

Moshe is actually going to be so dope on Uyang'Thanda Na. Can't wait! I'm finished already! 😂💥 — Akhona Gobodo-Sizani (@Akhona_GS) December 7, 2017

He also announced on Thursday that he had joined Mzansi Magic's drama series "The Queen".

"Uyang'thanda na?" will air on Mzansi Magic, DStv channel 161 –– starting on Wednesday, January 10, 2018.