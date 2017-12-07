Why Are The Khoisan Still Not Officially Recognised As South Africa's First People?

Concerns have been raised about the lack of transformation for South Africa's indigenous people after the three Khoisan leaders who are staging a sit-in outside the Union Buildings in Pretoria has reached day three of their protest.

The trio, who walked for three weeks from the Eastern Cape to the capital city, are demanding that their status as the indigenous people of the country be officially recognised, and particularly that the Constitution changes their status as "coloureds" to instead be referred to as Khoisan.

A group of Khoisan men have spent the night camping on the lawns of the Union Buildings in Pretoria. They want to be recognised in the constitution as the first nation in the country. And have rejected the classification of the Khoisan as coloured #sabcnews December 1, 2017

The trio have been sleeping in a tent on the lawns outside the buildings for three days.

They also want 1913 Land Claims Act to be removed, saying it prevents them from claiming land.

"We had land long before that time, being the first nation. We don't want to be referred to as coloureds, rather call us Khoisan, Bushmen, San or Nama, but we are not coloureds," the chief said.

He added: "This is not the first time we are making this call and we are prepared to wait for them to accept our memorandum. We are a patient people."