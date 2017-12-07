'Will You Just Marry Me Now?' -- Twitter Responds To Trevor Noah Clapback

South Africa-born comedian Trevor Noah's response to being called a "Hollywood elitist" is being hailed as the biggest Twitter clapback in history.

@Trevornoah are you gonna criticize @alfranken & @johnconyersjr like you are @MooreSenate & @realDonaldTrump or are you just gonna be another biased, progressive Hollywood elitist 🤔 December 6, 2017

A U.S. Twitter user's assumption that Noah was from America wasn't going to fly with Noah, who hosts The Daily Show, so he quickly reminded the follower about his African roots.

He wrote: "I'm from Soweto not Hollywood."

Are you gonna watch the show so you can answer your own question?

And ps I'm from Soweto not Hollywood. 😄 https://t.co/mCKlYm0bpU — Trevor Noah (@Trevornoah) December 6, 2017

It saw a flood of fresh support for the comedian, a national treasure in his hometown.

Will you just marry me now? Citizenship 😘 — Kari jo 🐢 - ❤️ (@Karijostark1) December 6, 2017

Never that...Please be content American ladies, y'all just bagged Prince Harry. Leave Trevor for other continents, you can't have all the hot men. Hau, ngeke! December 6, 2017

Hold up you two. He's still ours 🖐🏾 🇿🇦 — Mangamla a khinya (@Sechaba_K) December 6, 2017

Stay slaying, Mr Noah!