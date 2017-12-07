All Sections
    • ENTERTAINMENT

    'Will You Just Marry Me Now?' -- Twitter Responds To Trevor Noah Clapback

    South Africans fell in love with Noah all over again after his spicy Soweto response.

    07/12/2017 07:39 SAST | Updated 1 hour ago
    Danny Moloshok / Reuters

    South Africa-born comedian Trevor Noah's response to being called a "Hollywood elitist" is being hailed as the biggest Twitter clapback in history.

    A U.S. Twitter user's assumption that Noah was from America wasn't going to fly with Noah, who hosts The Daily Show, so he quickly reminded the follower about his African roots.

    He wrote: "I'm from Soweto not Hollywood."

    It saw a flood of fresh support for the comedian, a national treasure in his hometown.

    Stay slaying, Mr Noah!

