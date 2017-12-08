7 Fun Things To Do With Little Ones In Jozi These Holidays

Now that the holidays are here, and the season is decidedly summery, there are plenty of outdoor activities you can do with your kids that do not break the bank.

1. People's Theatre

Over four productions are staged throughout the course of the year, tailored especially for the young ones, so there's aways something on during school holidays. Tickets are from R70.

2. Sci-bono

The interactive science and technology centre in Newtown offers fun and innovative educational experiences that support maths, technonology and science learning. They even run holiday programmes to keep kids busy. R33 will get your child in the door.

3. South African National Museum of Military History

There is plenty of military memorabilia, weapons, tanks -- all tracing South Africa's involvement in different wars. It is only R30 per child.

4. City Rock

Future rock-climbing champions will love City Rock, but no kids under five are allowed. It will cost R110 to get in the door if you're under 18.

5. Acrobranch

If you're seeking adventure for your little one, Acrobranch may be the place to go. They have zip lines, Tarzan swings, nets, bridges and all sorts of fun stuff. They stay open during school and public holidays.

6. Lion Park

This place is a must-visit if your child loves or is very curious about animals. Children under four get in free, otherwise it costs from R60 up, depending on the tour you choose.

7. Bounce

This massive indoor trampoline is for all ages, but we bet your kids will love it. Venues are all over Gauteng. Prices are from R150.