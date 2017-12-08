Court: Ramaphosa To Appoint New NPA Boss – Zuma 'Conflicted'

The High Court in Pretoria has ruled that Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa must appoint a new National Director of Public Prosecutions within 60 days.

The court gave the responsibility to Ramaphosa after it found that President Jacob Zuma was "conflicted".

National Prosecuting Authority boss Shaun Abrahams, who is believed to be a close Zuma ally, must now vacate his post.

This is a developing story.

NxasanaJudgment Mlambo says it would not be just or equitable to remove Abrahams as head of NDPP, nor equitable or just to reinstate Nxasana . Suggests the post be made vacant and then filled after 60 days (@AlexMitchley) December 8, 2017

BREAKING: Court declares NDPP position vacant, Shaun Abrahams must vacate. Follow @News24 for live coverage. (@AdriaanBasson) — Team News24 (@TeamNews24) December 8, 2017

#NxasanaJudgment High Court says there is a conflict with Zuma appointing the NDPP because of the allegations against Zuma. (@AlexMitchley) — Team News24 (@TeamNews24) December 8, 2017

#NxasanaJudgment Court finds that Zuma should not be allowed to appoint the next NDPP and that the Deputy President should appoint the next NDPP (@AlexMitchley) December 8, 2017