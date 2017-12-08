All Sections
News
Politics
Entertainment
Voices
Lifestyle
Video
Money
Halala
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
ZA
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (En Francais)
  • United Kingdom
  • United States
    • NEWS

    Court: Ramaphosa To Appoint New NPA Boss – Zuma 'Conflicted'

    The High Court in Pretoria has ruled that NPA boss Shaun Abrahams must vacate his office, and Cyril Ramaphosa be responsible for filling his post.

    08/12/2017 11:47 SAST | Updated 3 hours ago

    The High Court in Pretoria has ruled that Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa must appoint a new National Director of Public Prosecutions within 60 days.

    The court gave the responsibility to Ramaphosa after it found that President Jacob Zuma was "conflicted".

    National Prosecuting Authority boss Shaun Abrahams, who is believed to be a close Zuma ally, must now vacate his post.

    This is a developing story.

    MORE:Cyril Ramaphosajacob zumaMxolisi NxasanaNewsNPAoriginal_videoshaun abrahamsvideo