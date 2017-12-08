Die Antwoord Roast Eminem For Mispronouncing Their Name In His New Track

Die Antwoord from South Africa perform on stage at the Tinderbox festival in Odense, Denmark on June 22, 2017.

Yolandi Visser of Die Antwoord posted a video on her Instagram on Friday night blasting American rap superstar Eminem for mispronouncing the band's name in his latest single.

In the third verse of Eminem's new song "Untouchable," he says: "I'd rather hear 'em say 'Die N-word' than Die Antwoord / Ninja, now it's better disguised banter."

But the band made clear in a now-viral Instagram video that they weren't happy that the rapper mispronounced their name in an attempt to rhyme his lyrics.

"Okay, so like, how would you feel if I called you Eeminem? Okay, your name's Eminem but I call you Eeminem, just because it rhymes with something you know."

Then, Ninja -- the other half of the South-African-born rap duo -- went further and roasted Eminem back with his own rhyme: "Eeminemwent to jail and got a bit of semen in his bum and was never seen again," he jokes in the video.

@eminem lolziez 😘 #pettywop A post shared by ¥O-LANDI VI$$ER (@prawn_star) on Dec 8, 2017 at 12:28pm PST

A few minutes later Yolandi went back to Instagram to try and teach Eminem how to say their name correctly.

@eminem A post shared by ¥O-LANDI VI$$ER (@prawn_star) on Dec 8, 2017 at 11:51am PST

The band's fans were having a field day on the social media platform, laughing along, and berating Eminem.

Listen to Eminem's latest track: