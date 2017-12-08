FBF: 5 Pictures Of Cassper At The Historic #FillUpFNBStadium

Some 68,000 people turned up at Soccer City to be part of rapper Cassper Nyovest's dream to fill up the stadium, in what he hoped would be the biggest hip-hop concert in history.

The stadium, the biggest in Africa, has a capacity of over 90,000 -- but technically, at 75,000, it is considered full.

Although he did not fill up the stadium, Cassper remains a proud man, and the country has applauded him for having the courage to go for his dreams. He's been confirmed as an inspiration to many.

Yes Cassper Nyovest didn't reach his target of 75 000 tickets at #FillUpFNBStadium but,let's for a second stop with this negative energy. His concert is the 3rd most attended concert in the world since 2011. Nyovest is a living Legend to me period!!! pic.twitter.com/3frMUxFC0u December 3, 2017

On Thursday, he joined Gauteng premier David Makhura in the Gauteng Provincial Legislature, where he had been invited as a special guest.

He later joined Makhura for an exclusive lunch.

We're flashing back to that day, with our five fave pictures of the 26-year-old on stage at the December 2 concert.

1. Taken by Jabu Nkosi, this picture has been doing the rounds on social media. It needs no caption, because it speaks for itself. Got goosebumps? You were not alone.

2. As he had promised, Cassper channelled his inner Mufasa –– and we were there for it.

3. Throughout his campaign, Cassper was always about brotherhood –– this picture with fellow hip-hop star Kwesta speaks to that.

4. Us too! We also want to hang from the "sky" in front of 68,000 people.

5. Nyovi, as his gardener refers to him, captioned this picture with a phrase from his song "Too Legit To Quit" -- his face, and that of the dancer behind him, are those of people who are not about to back down!