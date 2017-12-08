Fikile Mbalula's Adviser: 'Judge Who Ordered Abrahams To Go Is Drunk'

Bo Mbindwane, who is Police Minister Fikile Mbalula's adviser and believed to be a staunch supporter of President Jacob Zuma, has slammed Judge-President Dunstan Mlambo, calling him "drunk" after the judge made a ruling on Friday that ordered National Prosecuting Authority boss Shaun Abrahams to vacate his office.

On Friday, the court ruled that Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa must appoint a new NDPP within 60 days, giving Ramaphosa the responsibility because Zuma was found to be "conflicted". It also ordered that Abrahams vacate his post and that his predecessor, Mxolisi Nxasana, pay back the R17-million he received in a "golden handshake" from the president.

In a series of tweets, Mbindwane said Mlambo is "likely a drunk judge".

Mbalula's spokesman, Vuyo Mhaga, said he had not seen the tweets, and is therefore unable to comment. He said he would respond to HuffPost once he does.

He is likely a drunk judge this. https://t.co/C1NRI5Jm9e — Bo Mbindwane (@mbindwane) December 8, 2017

Izifundiswa want Cyril Ramaphosa with all their might. Now they bestow presidential powers on CR! Kuyanyiwa kule-Conference. Seems CR would even jail Zuma for a rape he has found him guilty of. December 8, 2017

They really want to ram CR down our throats. From Americans to local judges and broederbond. Why...🤷🏾‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/Solc8n4nNf — Bo Mbindwane (@mbindwane) December 8, 2017