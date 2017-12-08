All Sections
News
Politics
Entertainment
Voices
Lifestyle
Video
Money
Halala
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
ZA
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (En Francais)
  • United Kingdom
  • United States
    • NEWS

    Fikile Mbalula's Adviser: 'Judge Who Ordered Abrahams To Go Is Drunk'

    "He is likely a drunk judge this," said Bo Mbindwane, well known as a Zuma defender on social media.

    08/12/2017 14:21 SAST | Updated 1 hour ago
    BCFC via Getty Images

    Bo Mbindwane, who is Police Minister Fikile Mbalula's adviser and believed to be a staunch supporter of President Jacob Zuma, has slammed Judge-President Dunstan Mlambo, calling him "drunk" after the judge made a ruling on Friday that ordered National Prosecuting Authority boss Shaun Abrahams to vacate his office.

    On Friday, the court ruled that Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa must appoint a new NDPP within 60 days, giving Ramaphosa the responsibility because Zuma was found to be "conflicted". It also ordered that Abrahams vacate his post and that his predecessor, Mxolisi Nxasana, pay back the R17-million he received in a "golden handshake" from the president.

    In a series of tweets, Mbindwane said Mlambo is "likely a drunk judge".

    READ: What Now For Shaun Abrahams?

    Mbalula's spokesman, Vuyo Mhaga, said he had not seen the tweets, and is therefore unable to comment. He said he would respond to HuffPost once he does.

    MORE:jacob zumaNewsSA Newsshaun abrahams