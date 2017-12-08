If He Goes MIA This December, Be Suspicious Of These Excuses

Men lie more than women, several studies have claimed to prove. And whether this is true or not, it seems that during the festive season, many men do put their "Professor of Lying" hats on.

Some are known to execute a disappearing act with so much grace that it's actually believable.

Warning bells should ring in your head if your guy goes AWOL this December and tries to feed you one of these popular excuses:

1. Says he's sick

Special instructions are "Don't visit me baby. I don't want you to catch what I've got. I'll come straight to you when I'm better."

2. Ignores all your texts, out of nowhere

Without warning, he's off the grid. You text him one day: zero response. You call him on all three of his phones: no answer. His friends don't know where he is.

3. His December is full of business meetings

And they are all happening on the evening of the 16th, 26th and 31st of December. Some of his "business friend associates" will be there too...

4. Calls you when he needs you to bail him out

That's bail him out of a financial mess, a sticky social situation... or even out of jail.

5. And then he will disappear again...

And repeat numbers one, two, three, four or all.