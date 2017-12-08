All Sections
News
Politics
Entertainment
Voices
Lifestyle
Video
Money
Halala
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
ZA
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (En Francais)
  • United Kingdom
  • United States
    • LIFESTYLE

    If He Goes MIA This December, Be Suspicious Of These Excuses

    December disappearances aren't a myth.

    08/12/2017 13:38 SAST | Updated 2 hours ago
    jonya

    Men lie more than women, several studies have claimed to prove. And whether this is true or not, it seems that during the festive season, many men do put their "Professor of Lying" hats on.

    Some are known to execute a disappearing act with so much grace that it's actually believable.

    Warning bells should ring in your head if your guy goes AWOL this December and tries to feed you one of these popular excuses:

    1. Says he's sick

    Special instructions are "Don't visit me baby. I don't want you to catch what I've got. I'll come straight to you when I'm better."

    2. Ignores all your texts, out of nowhere

    Without warning, he's off the grid. You text him one day: zero response. You call him on all three of his phones: no answer. His friends don't know where he is.

    3. His December is full of business meetings

    And they are all happening on the evening of the 16th, 26th and 31st of December. Some of his "business friend associates" will be there too...

    4. Calls you when he needs you to bail him out

    That's bail him out of a financial mess, a sticky social situation... or even out of jail.

    5. And then he will disappear again...

    And repeat numbers one, two, three, four or all.

    MORE:Lifestyle