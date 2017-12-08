NPA To Confirm Whether Zuma's Representations Have Been Submitted

Head of the National Prosecuting Authority, Shaun Abrahams, during a media briefing in Pretoria on October 31,2016.

The DA says it is expecting a response from National Director of Public Prosecutions Shaun Abrahams on whether President Jacob Zuma has complied with the November 30 deadline to submit representations on why 783 counts of fraud, corruption and racketeering should not be reinstated against him.

Abrahams is expected to respond to the DA before close of business on Friday.

The DA's James Selfe told HuffPost SA that the DA also asked Abrahams to announce his decision on whether the 18 charges will be reinstated and provide Zuma's representations to the opposition party.

Selfe said he expected that Abrahams would comply with the DA's request for confirmation of Zuma's representations being submitted, and that he hoped Abrahams would also announce his decision.

The National Prosecuting Authority's spokesperson, Luvuyo Mfaku, could not be reached for comment.

In a media statement on Thursday afternoon, the DA said it asked Abrahams to make Zuma's representations available so the party "could satisfy [itself] that, in the event that Abrahams were to decide not to reinstate the charges, the grounds for his decision were rational and therefore lawful".

"These presentations cannot under any circumstances be considered in secret, considering Abrahams' seeming close proximity to the President... Moreover, if the representations are not rational, the DA will have no hesitation in once more reviewing the decision," the party said.