READ: The Presidency Releases Statement Regarding Cyril Ramaphosa's Khwezi Comment

President Jacob Zuma attends the 37th Ordinary SADC Summit of Heads of State and Government in Pretoria, South Africa, August 19, 2017.

More than a decade after President Jacob Zuma stood trial for the rape of now-deceased Fezekile "Khwezi" Kuzwayo, his number two man, Cyril Ramaphosa, has said he believes her allegations were true. He made this stunning revelation in an interview with Talk Radio 702's Karima Brown on Thursday night.

The Presidency released a statement in response to his comments:

MEDIA STATEMENT

TO ALL MEDIA/NEWS EDITORS

08 DECEMBER 2017

COMMENTS ON THE 2005 JUDGMENT

The Presidency has noted the media reports attributed to the Deputy President of the Republic who is quoted as having stated that he believed the version presented by Khwezi in the criminal proceedings between State v JG Zuma when he was interviewed in one of the radio stations.

The rape allegations against President Zuma were properly considered by a Judge of the High Court. Having evaluated the totality of the evidence, the court acquitted the President of the rape charges.

The Presidency affirms the rule of law, the independence of the judiciary and the primacy of the courts as the final arbiters in disputes in society.

Enquiries: Dr Bongani Ngqulunga on 082 308 9373 or bongani@presidency.gov.za

Issued by the Presidency

Pretoria

www.thepresidency.gov.za