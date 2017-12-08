Ramaphosa Admits Believing Khwezi's Rape Allegations: Social Media Reacts

Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa speaks with journalists at the World Economic Forum on Africa 2017 meeting in Durban, South Africa on May 5, 2017.

More than a decade after President Jacob Zuma stood trial for the rape of now-deceased Fezekile "Khwezi" Kuzwayo, his number two man, Cyril Ramaphosa, has said he believes her allegations were true. He made this stunning revelation in an interview with Talk Radio 702's Karima Brown on Thursday night.

"I know how difficult it is for a woman to garner the courage to say, 'yes, I was raped'... It must be the most difficult decision a woman has to make... so yes, I would believe her."

Ramaphosa, who is the frontrunner in the race to be the next president of the ANC, said that while he took into account the outcome of the trial, he was in support of Khwezi.

Social media was set ablaze as the news broke. Many felt that the support for Khwezi was too little too late.

Abo Cyril admit how rotten the status quo is, even going as far as saying he "believes" Khwezi which means he believes his boss is a rapist, but was more than happy to serve in this leadership. These are the "good guys" apparently. pic.twitter.com/QXZhbQPHh1 December 7, 2017

Anyone who believed #Khwezi should have spoken up earlier. Let her not be a political point to score. She's worth more. #702TownHall — AngelaDaniels (@AngeeDaniels) December 7, 2017

Really Ramaphosa, NOW YOU BELIEVE KHWEZI...wow !!! Why not say anything when she was alive and begging to be believed and supported ?? What a cheap trick to win presidency. SIES. — Anele Mdoda (@Anele) December 8, 2017

After reading Redi's book on Khwezi my heart really becomes sore when Khwezi is constantly used as bait by politicians. I doubt they even know what her & Beauty went through. Allow the lady to Rest In Peace. Something she never got in SA. — Who gon' check me? (@PeachSkwebu) December 7, 2017

Others applauded the presidential hopeful for taking a stand.

Atleast he can say the truth,some are cowards,attend NEC meeting just to fill up chairs. On principle,where do you stand on the Khwezi and Marikana questions?Answer that,then lecture us. — Siya (@Mrugela) December 8, 2017

Some questioned the motive behind 702's Khwezi question.

702 using Khwezi for their own agenda. People wouldn't be so mad if they stopped asking politicians about her.. Let the poor woman rest in peace.. — 2 1 S H O T S 🇿🇦 (@TM_057) December 8, 2017

It's so uncomfortable with the way the 702 team is pursuing the Khwezi agenda. It doesnt matter how their questions are answered but it always leaves a lot questions marks. Take it back to the courts rather. — #TheeLiveAct (@JavasMeropa) December 8, 2017

Ramaphosa was speaking at a townhall gathering hosted by Talk Radio 702 on Thursday evening. He also spoke about issues of corruption, economic development, factionalism and vote-buying.