    Tributes Pour In For Former Robben Island Prisoner And Struggle Stalwart Laloo Chiba

    He died at the age of 87 years.

    08/12/2017 12:16 SAST | Updated 3 hours ago
    GIANLUIGI GUERCIA/AFP/Getty Images
    South African former Robben Island political prisoner Laloo Chiba has died.

    Struggle stalwart and former Robben Island prisoner Laloo Chiba has died, the Ahmed Kathrada Foundation announced on Friday.

    The 87-year-old recently suffered a mild heart attack and was hospitalised. He was later discharged and passed away at his home in Lenasia.

    His death comes just days after the country commemorated four years since the death of his fellow former Robben Island prisoner, Nelson Mandela -- who passed away on December 5 in 2013.

    Chiba's friend and comrade, Eddie Daniels, has also recently died (on November 29).

    South Africans have since taken to Twitter to pay tribute to the former Umkhonto we Sizwe platoon commander.

    Chiba is survived by his wife Luxmi, and his three daughters and grandchildren.

    He also served as a board member of the Ahmed Kathrada Foundation.

    According to the foundation, details of his funeral will be made public as soon as they are confirmed.

