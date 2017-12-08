Tributes Pour In For Former Robben Island Prisoner And Struggle Stalwart Laloo Chiba

Struggle stalwart and former Robben Island prisoner Laloo Chiba has died, the Ahmed Kathrada Foundation announced on Friday.

The 87-year-old recently suffered a mild heart attack and was hospitalised. He was later discharged and passed away at his home in Lenasia.

His death comes just days after the country commemorated four years since the death of his fellow former Robben Island prisoner, Nelson Mandela -- who passed away on December 5 in 2013.

Chiba's friend and comrade, Eddie Daniels, has also recently died (on November 29).

Condolences to the family and friends of former Robben Island prisoner Eddie Daniels who has passed on. (Daniels is seen in this photo with fellow Robben Islander Laloo Chiba just a few weeks ago.) #EddieDaniels pic.twitter.com/LW7lBuSz97 November 30, 2017

South Africans have since taken to Twitter to pay tribute to the former Umkhonto we Sizwe platoon commander.

My heart!

I am grateful for having interacted with both these giants. But how I wish there was just a little more time. To learn, to be mentored, to guide. #LalooChiba https://t.co/U8LZ0fA2Qt December 8, 2017

Hamba Kahle Dear Comrade #Laloo #Isu #Chiba. I give thanks to have loved one such as you. Thank you for all you taught through example. pic.twitter.com/6a2JHTT6W4 — Feizel Mamdoo (@FeizelMamdoo) December 8, 2017

Deeply saddened to hear of the death of struggle stalwart Laloo Isoo Chiba #LaooIsuChiba May his friends and loved ones find strength during this sad time. @SAMNET786 @YasieraS @mmdarsot pic.twitter.com/JqNvBuk9ID — Maqsuda (@MaqsudaMotala) December 8, 2017

Anti-apartheid struggle icon and Robben Islander, Laloo Chiba (Uncle Isu) has passed away. pic.twitter.com/8bPctji97b — Yusuf Abramjee (@Abramjee) December 8, 2017

Lala ngo'xolo Uncle Laloo Isu Chiba.

Today and everyday, we are grateful for your fearless toil😢 pic.twitter.com/kkRRLrSjDw — "Unity" (@AngekeBalunge) December 8, 2017

Chiba is survived by his wife Luxmi, and his three daughters and grandchildren.

He also served as a board member of the Ahmed Kathrada Foundation.

According to the foundation, details of his funeral will be made public as soon as they are confirmed.