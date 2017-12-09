This 17-Year-Old Ghana-Born Soccer Star Was Invited To Train With Manchester United

Alphonso Davies celebrates with teammates after scoring during a match between French Guiana and Canada as part of the Gold Cup 2017 on July 7 at Red Bull Arena in New Jersey.

A 17-year-old Canadian soccer player has been invited to train with one of the top soccer clubs in the world.

Alphonso Davies is a rising star midfielder with Major League Soccer's Vancouver Whitecaps.

On Friday, CTV Edmonton's Adam Cook tweeted that Davies had been invited to train with the storied Manchester United Football Club in the English Premier League in January.

The opportunity will be contingent on whether or not the Whitecaps clear Davies to make the trip.

Davies was born in the Buduburam refugee camp in Ghana to Liberian parents during the country's civil war.

His family relocated to Canada when he was five.

Davies debuted with the Whitecaps when he was just 15, and since then has proven himself as one of the team's most valuable players.

He's won a number of awards, and is the youngest player ever to score a goal in the CONCACAF Champions League, Canadian Championship and United Soccer League.

He received his Canadian citizenship this summer, and was immediately called up to make his debut with Canada's senior national team at the CONCACAF Gold Cup where he scored three goals in six appearances.

Now that he's played his first international game for Canada, he'll continue to play with team Canada internationally even if he transfers to Manchester United.

The Province first reported that Davies had caught the eye of Manchester's scout in 2016.

The English Premier League recently experienced a massive revenue bump from a new TV deal, and Manchester United is the most valuable soccer team in the world according to Forbes, so any transfer fees paid out to the Whitecaps for Davies have the potential to be in the millions of dollars.

HuffPost Canada has reached out to both the Whitecaps and Manchester United for comment.

With files from The Canadian Press