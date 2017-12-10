Will Of ANC Branches Must Prevail At Conference -- Lindiwe Sisulu

The Military Veterans under the banner of MK National Council in the Western Cape on Sunday expressed confidence in the ANC presidential candidate, Lindiwe Sisulu, to lead, at a meeting held in Cape Town.

During a meeting in Cape Town to wish her well as she goes to the National Conference, the Military Veterans pledged their support to her presidential campaign of "Let's recapture the right path - it's a MUST" and further assured her of their full confidence in her.

Responding to the encouraging words from former combatants of MK during the meeting, Sisulu said she was humbled by the comradely gesture and went on to express her gratitude.

"Thank you for your invaluable support. This gesture is very inspiring and encouraging especially as it comes from veterans and stalwarts of our struggle, some of whole II shared battle trenches with," Sisulu said.

"I will always cherish the support you are providing to the campaign to ensure that the African National Congress recapture the right path of humility, selflessness, moral uprightness and service to our people," Sisulu added.

She said it was heartening that those who sacrificed so much for the liberation of South Africans, shared her concerns about the current state of affairs within the ANC.

It is my wish that the will of ANC branches is not only respected but also prevails at our upcoming conference and that money does not corrupt the delegates and/or processes leading up to and during conference. Lindiwe Sisulu

She added that were she to be elected, based on the will of branches, she promised to do everything in her power to contribute towards ensuring that the ANC returned to its tried and tested values that had made it the beacon of hope for the oppressed and downtrodden.

"I promise not to take the confidence that ANC branches and yourselves as military veterans have in me for granted but will spare no effort in turning the fortunes of the African National Congress around in order that it continues to lead the patriotic project of bettering the lives of all our people," Sisulu concluded.

-- News24