1. The ANC, a vastly different party to the one at its 52nd national conference in December 2007, will this week prepare for a leadership contest every bit as divisive and acrimonious as the one before Polokwane, when President Jacob Zuma was elected party leader. Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa's campaigners will ensure that they have been in contact with every single one of the voting delegates who will be mandated to cast their ballot in next Sunday's leadership election. Read more.

2. New York City police said they captured a suspect after an explosion in the city transit system in the Times Square area of Manhattan during Monday's morning rush hour. The reported blast, near Eight Avenue and 42nd Street, was of "unknown origin," police said in a statement. The A, C and E subway lines were being evacuated, Sgt. Brendan Ryan told HuffPost, and the busy Port Authority bus terminal was temporarily shut down. Read more.

3. "This company is aggressive and entrepreneurial. We often go with our gut," says a MultiChoice executive to explain revelations of the company's negotiating tactics, which have landed its parent company Naspers in a mighty pickle. Naspers is facing three investigations: a litigious class action by a U.S. law firm which is exploring the allegations; a parliamentary inquiry on the scale of the Eskom probe is being planned for early 2018; and MultiChoice's board is engaged in an investigation to get to the bottom of the allegations. Read more.

4. You've got to be orchid-ding with this one. Kim Kardashian took a break from showing off her icy platinum hair and posing naked in trees to promote the newest drop in her beauty collection. In true Kardashian fashion, the reality star posted a cryptic photo of flowers on Instagram alongside the word "Gardenia." Read more.

5. Following the 2016 Local Government Elections (LGEs) when the ANC lost Johannesburg, Nelson Mandela Bay (NMB) and Tshwane, the DA has revised its target to attain state power in 2019. Initially, it had set the target to 2029. The DA's revised target is not "farfetched" says political analyst Molifi Tshabalala in this blog. More so, given that the ANC has not only dwindled further to 54 percent, but that it has also lost the most populous Gauteng province, where its support stands at 46 percent. Read more.

6. Many people are feeling stressed about the Steinhoff financial scandal and the possible impact on their pension fund contributions. Financial advisor and managing director at Kingdom Wealth Services, Chris Chikumba, has dissected the risks and he has a mixed message. Read more.

7.The World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) global brand will be coming back to South Africa live in 2018. WWE Live, a tour in which wrestlers compete around the world, will be touching down in Cape Town, Johannesburg and Pretoria in April. Read more.