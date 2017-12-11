Don't Be Afraid Of White People Making Noise -- Ace Magashule On The Media

Attacks on the media and white monopoly capital formed part of the political report delivered by ANC Free State chairperson Ace Magashule at the weekend.

He gave his address before delegates during the Free State's controversial provincial congress, which has been postponed at least four times throughout the year.

Recently it was pushed back due to a court order which said it could not sit until the provincial executive committee had re-run branch general meetings for 29 branches of the party whose processes were marred by irregularities.

The Free State conference, which continues on Monday, will seek to elect new leadership for the province with Magashule expected to be appointed chairperson of the province again.

The man, dubbed "lifetime chair" by some, has been in charge since 1992 and is likely to give up the position should he be elected by branches of the ANC to become its next national secretary general when it goes to its 54th national elective conference in just a few days.

Magashule's deputy Thabo Manyoni however was not in attendance. He was expected to contest for the higher position but sources close to him said he had boycotted the conference.

This is the second provincial event he has snubbed. Last week he refused to participate in what many dubbed a "surprise provincial general council" but Magashule told delegates Manyoni was at a PEC on Monday and agreed that it was time for the ANC to go to conference.

'Why are you scared?'

Magashule told delegates at the weekend that black people had regained their dignity through the ANC.

"Our dignity is back, black man! Your dignity is back, don't reverse the gains of the revolution. There is an intention to reverse all the things we have done," said Magashule.

The Free State chair then went on to lambaste the media, which he claims did not cover the good work done by the ANC.

"Why are you scared? Don't be afraid of white people making noise," he said to applause.

Magashule said the National Party government funded the Volksblad newspaper and that he didn't understand why some in the country's majority were afraid to invest in publications like The New Age.

The paper was created by the controversial Gupta family, who have been embroiled in allegations of state capture.

"Don't retreat, advance. No more steps backwards," Magashule said.

The province has been plagued by court battles, with different factions and disgruntled members taking the Free State leadership to court.

This formed a recurring theme in Magashule's political report, with him telling delegates that the province had complied with last week's court order.

"We have won seven and lost one. The National Executive Committee [of the ANC] was saying all these people in court today have the best senior counsels, go to good lawyers and these guys don't [even] have a cat, a dog, a house. They have nothing and that's why we want to go to court," he said.

"So that if we have to attach [their assets after court] ... What do you attach from somebody that does not work? They have nothing! Where did they get that money from?" he questioned.

Monopoly capital is white

Magashule, shared his views on what is expected to be a heated debate at the ANC's national conference at the weekend - white monopoly capital.

"There is white capital, it's there. It's white, it's white... it has been there for years and dominated by white media. Why can't you accept that?" he asked.

Magashule also reflected on a decision taken by the ANC at its Mangaung elective conference on the need to radically change the country's economy.

"Radical economic transformation is your resolution - there is white monopoly capital.

"If we said there is no colour, race... Show us one black who is 'black capital'? Show us one black who owns the means of production? Show us, tell us who owns property? Who owns land?" he shouted.

