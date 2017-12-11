All Sections
    • NEWS

    Shaun Abrahams Extends Zuma's Deadline For Representations On Corruption Charges To End Of January

    The NPA had initially given Zuma until November 30 to make his representations

    11/12/2017 12:37 SAST | Updated 55 minutes ago
    Foto24 via Getty Images
    Shaun Abrahams.

    The deadline for President Jacob Zuma to submit his fresh representations to the National Prosecuting Authority has been extended to the end of January.

    NPA spokesperson Luvuyo Mafaku confirmed to News24 on Monday that Zuma's legal representatives had written to Abrahams requesting an extension until February 19.

    "He [Abrahams] refused and gave them [until] January 31. He said any further extensions won't be entertained," Mfaku said.

    The NPA had initially given Zuma until November 30 to make his representations after the Supreme Court of Appeal dismissed Zuma and the NPA's application to appeal a High Court ruling that the 2009 decision to drop corruption charges against him was irrational.

    This is a developing story.

    News24

    MORE:jacob zumaNewsNPAshaun abrahams