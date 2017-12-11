Tony Gum Wins 2017 Pulse Art Prize

Cape Town's "coolest girl" Tony Gum has been awarded the prestigious 2017 Miami Beach Pulse Prize for her "Ode to She" photographic exhibition, currently on display at Pulse Art Fair in Miami, Florida in the U.S.

Twenty-two-year-old Gum's self-portraits reflect on her experiences as a Xhosa woman and, according to the fair, "explore what it means to be a woman in the contemporary world."

Congratulations to @tony_gum, winner of the Miami Beach 2017 PULSE Prize! Visit #PULSEMiamiBeach17 today and tomorrow to see her beautiful photographs that explore what it means to be a woman in the contemporary world. @christophermoller_gallery A post shared by PULSE Contemporary Art Fair (@pulseartfair) on Dec 9, 2017 at 6:12am PST

Gum was selected from 15 other nominees by a panel of art world experts, and gets $2,500 (R34,000) prize money -- joining multimedia artist Devan Shimoyama and other big names in the global art arena as the recipient of the award.