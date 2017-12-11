All Sections
    Tony Gum Wins 2017 Pulse Art Prize

    Gum's expressive self-portraits are making waves in the United States

    11/12/2017 11:06 SAST | Updated 2 hours ago
    Patrick McMullan via Getty Image
    Tony Gum attends Art Basel Miami Beach VIP Preview at Miami Beach Convention Center in Miami Beach, Florida.

    Cape Town's "coolest girl" Tony Gum has been awarded the prestigious 2017 Miami Beach Pulse Prize for her "Ode to She" photographic exhibition, currently on display at Pulse Art Fair in Miami, Florida in the U.S.

    Twenty-two-year-old Gum's self-portraits reflect on her experiences as a Xhosa woman and, according to the fair, "explore what it means to be a woman in the contemporary world."

    Gum was selected from 15 other nominees by a panel of art world experts, and gets $2,500 (R34,000) prize money -- joining multimedia artist Devan Shimoyama and other big names in the global art arena as the recipient of the award.

