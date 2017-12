NEWS & POLITICS

WATCH: 'SA Needs To See Change' -- Ramaphosa Or Dlamini-Zuma?

The ANC’s national conference starts at Nasrec in the south of Johannesburg on Saturday. Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa and Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma are the two leading candidates to succeed President Jacob Zuma as the party’s leader. We took to the streets of Johannesburg to check the pulse of the people and asked them: Who do you want to win?