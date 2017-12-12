Best Of HuffPost On 12 December: 7 Stories You Shouldn't Miss

1.The Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma camp is confident that it will secure a majority of the 223 "unity" votes left up in the air from Mpumalanga branches -- a prospect that tips the race for ANC president into her favour. Sources close to NDZ's campaign said it was plausible that all seven presidential candidates, including Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa's team, will be vying for the Mpumalanga delegation's votes that were marked as abstentions. Read more.

2. South Africa was left reeling on Monday night when Rapport broke the story that the military had convened a task team to urgently begin formulating regulations for a state of emergency. South Africa's relatively peaceful and stable democracy has an emergency law, which was promulgated in 1997, but regulations had never been passed to give effect to it. Read more.

3. Mail & Guardian owner Trevor Ncube has sold his stake in the title to a consortium consisting of CEO Hoosain Karjieker, staff and its funders, the Media Development Investment Fund (MDIF). Ncube will return to Zimbabwe to take the helm of his company, Alpha Media Holdings, which publishes four leading print and online titles. "I have always believed that the M&G should remain a pillar of the South African democracy," said Ncube on Tuesday. Read more.

4.Hollywood woke up early Monday to announce the nominees for the 75th annual Golden Globe Awards. Presenters Alfre Woodard, Garrett Hedlund, Kristen Bell and Sharon Stone revealed the newly minted honorees from film and television at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California. Tonya Harding pulled off the triple axel, but will Margot Robbie take home gold for her performance in "I, Tonya"? Critically celebrated films like "Get Out," "Call Me By Your Name" and "Dunkirk" are also expected for gongs. Read more.

5. A pregnant woman is the latest person to die from listeriosis, the Gauteng health department confirmed on Monday. This brings the national death toll to 37, since the announcement of the outbreak of the disease last week. If you're pregnant, you need to take extra precautions. Read more.

6. Actress and TV personality Jessica Nkosi shared her top cash saving tips with HuffPost SA. Watch.

7. They called him "The Seagull". This nickname, which was only uttered behind closed doors and among friends, was a name that former Steinhoff boss Markus Jooste had earned, not by virtue of his free-flying nature, but instead because he would fly in, shit all over his executives and then fly out. Read more.