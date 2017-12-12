Meet South Africa's 14 Most Influential People

"New African Magazine" has revealed its 100 most influential Africans of 2017 and South Africa is very well represented.
The list, which features the fifth highest number of female Africans in its history, is spread over nine categories: politics and public service; business and finance; civil society and activism; education; science, technology and innovation; media; arts and culture; and sport.
It profiles people living in the continent and the African diaspora, nominated by their peers and industry insiders.
With 21 entries, Nigeria tops the nominations, but it is closely followed by South Africa which scored 14 names. Among the winners there's a deafblind Harvard University law graduate activist, an attitude-changing teen dance troop from a Ugandan slum, and a Mauritanian modern-day slavery abolitionist hero.
"Our criteria for 'influential' this year was a fairly simple one – it is applied to people whose work or activity has had some sort of transformative effect outside their main calling," explained Anver Versi, the magazine's editor. "This effect results in a change of perception or provides inspiration to others. Many in our selection have shattered the proverbial glass-ceilings or disability stigma and do so with great bravery, determination and personal sacrifice. Others yield economic power that impacts world markets."
He added: "African talent in the arts, culture, sports and technology has also has a huge impact on changing the world's perception towards Africa and its people."
Here's South Africa's most influential Africans:
1. Pravin Gordhan
Political stalwart, anti-corruption campaigner and former finance minister.
2. Kumi Naidoo
Human-rights activist and co-founder of the pan-African movement, Africans Rising.
3. Nunu Ntshingila
Head of Facebook Africa.
4. Dr Tebello Nyokong
Award-winning chemist and professor at Rhodes University. She has been involved in researching photo-dynamic therapy, an alternative cancer treatment method to chemotherapy.
5. Khanyi Dhlomo
An entrepreneur and businessperson who created Ndalo Media and is founding editor of Destiny magazine.
About to kick off @_ndalo_media's last event for the year with the company's @elle_deco brand. We're hosting a Cook Like a Pro Masterclass in partnership with @WeylandtsHome and the South African Avocado Growers Association. The Masterclass is facilitated by Chef Paulo, Head Chef at The Pantry and @gemelli_restaurant. #ElleDecorationSA #CookLikeAPro #NdaloMedia #TeamNdalo #PositivelyImpactingLives 🍜🍝🍤🍢🍷🍴👌💙
6. Trevor Noah
The "Daily Show" host and local comedian has hit the big time internationally.
7. Koos Bekker
Chairperson and former CEO of Naspers media giant.
8. Khadija Patel
The Mail & Guardian's editor-in-chief.
Today marks a whole year since my appointment at the M&G was announced. A whole year, fam. And last night my team did pretty darn well at the Standard Bank Sikuvile Awards, walking off with four awards, celebrating six journalists. And in a moment of perfect happenstance, on behalf of my team, I accepted the Joel Mervis award from our CEO.
9. Laduma Ngxokolo
Fashion designer inspired by his Xhosan heritage.
10. Porky Hefer
A unique designer and activist with ethical conscience, his creations have included a killer-
11. Caster Semenya
A middle-distance runner and Olympic gold medallist, she keeps on getting better and better.
12. Wayde van Niekerk
This Cape Town athlete is a world record-breaking 400m runner.
13. Kagiso Rabada
The "world's most feared fast bowler", he took 10 wickets for just 63 runs in the test against Bangladesh this year.
14. Elon Musk
Entrepreneur, innovator, inventor, activist and founder of PayPal, SpaceX, Tesla and OpenAI.