Robert Mugabe Leaves Zimbabwe For First Time Since Coup, Say Reports

Zimbabwe's former president Robert Mugabe, 93, has reportedly left the country for routine medical checks in Singapore in what is the nonagenarian's first foreign trip since his ouster in November.

According to Reuters, a state security official, who chose to remain anonymous because he was not authorised to speak to the media, said Mugabe was accompanied by his family and aides.

The former statesman, who ruled the southern African country for 37 years, was expected to make a stop-over in Malaysia, where his daughter, Bona, was expecting a second child.

"He has gone for a routine medical trip to Singapore," said the security official.

Another government official said last month that Mugabe had been due to travel to Singapore on 16 November but was unable to leave because the military had confined him to his private home the previous day, the report said.

'I am no longer in touch with the retired president'

NewsDay reported on Tuesday that Mugabe's former aide and now president, Emmerson Mnangagwa, spokesperson and information ministry permanent secretary, George Charamba, failed to give details, saying he was not in touch with the nonagenarian anymore.

"I am no longer in touch with the retired president," Charamba was quoted as saying.

"I don't really know who will help you and I don't know the structure which is servicing him. Don't you know that I was reappointed permanent secretary of Information and I haven't been in touch with him [Mugabe]?"

The report said that Mugabe travelled on a state-owned Air Zimbabwe plane

The trip meant that Mugabe was leaving the country at a time when Zanu-PF party was set to meet for a special congress to endorse his ouster and confirming his former deputy Emmerson Mnangagwa as his replacement.

News24