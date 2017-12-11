This Is How Meghan Markle Will Spend Her First Christmas With The Royal Family

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are set to have a full house this Christmas as the royal couple will host Prince Harry and fiancée Meghan Markle this holiday season, Us Weekly reports.

As previously reported, the newly engaged couple will spend Christmas Eve with the Queen and other members of the Royal Family at Sandringham House, but on Christmas Day, they will join Prince William and Kate at Anmer Hall in Norfolk, England.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge with Prince Harry at the Coach Core graduation ceremony at London Stadium on Oct. 18, 2017.

According to Us Weekly, the foursome has a full day of activities planned, which, of course, includes lots of feasting. To start the day, they will enjoy a traditional English breakfast before attending service at St. Mary Magdalene Church at 11 a.m. They will then return to Anmer Hall for a turkey lunch and will watch the Queen's annual speech later that afternoon.

"In this year's address, she will congratulate Harry and Meghan," an insider told the mag.

Prince Harry proposed to Markle last month, and the engagement was officially announced on Nov. 27.

"We are very excited for Harry and Meghan. It has been wonderful getting to know Meghan and to see how happy she and Harry are together," the duke and duchess said in a statement at the time.

This year marks the first time Markle will spend Christmas with the Royal Family. As Hello! Canada notes, the Queen generally has a "no ring, no bring" policy when it comes to inviting guests to her Christmas festivities. However, Harry reportedly asked his grandmother to make an exception this year, which means the "Suits" star will be the first fiancée to open presents with Her Majesty on Christmas Eve.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in Nottingham, England. on Dec. 1, 2017.

To wrap up the holiday season, Markle will spend Boxing Day at home with Duchess Kate, who is pregnant with her third child.

"They've developed a friendship, and Meghan can turn to Kate for advice," a source told Us Weekly.

It makes sense that Markle is making an effort to fit in with the Royal Family, as there is a lot to learn before she weds Prince Harry in May 2018. This includes when to curtsy and to whom, anti-kidnap training, and a working knowledge of the state.

