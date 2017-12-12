WATCH: Go Inside Ponte Tower With The Architect Who Designed It

Johannesburg's Ponte Tower is an icon of the city's skyline and a pop-culture symbol of the city's rise, fall, and resurrection.

The 54-storey concrete tower has also become a landmark example of the international brutalist movement -- an architectural style gaining renewed appreciation currently.

The tower, which remains the tallest residential building in the southern hemisphere, has been hailed by respected critics around the world for its use of concrete, its simple structure, and "brutal" (at-times near-inhuman) planning schemes.

But don't tell the building's architect that. He just calls it a "good honest building".

In fact, Ponte architect Rodney Grosskopff told HuffPost SA that Ponte isn't even his best building.

SUBSCRIBE AND FOLLOW Get top stories and blog posts emailed to me each day. Newsletters may offer personalized content or advertisements. Learn more Newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please accept our terms of service and privacy policy By checking this box, I accept the Huffington Post South Africa Terms of Service and Privacy Policy Thank you for signing up! You should receive an email to confirm your subscription shortly. There was a problem processing your signup; please try again later Twitter

Facebook

Instagram

Speaking at the launch of 5101, a new events venue that recently opened on the building's 51st floor, Grosskopff said that the historic Market Theatre in Newtown is by far his best design.

Grosskopff also explained how the myths around Ponte's name are wildly exaggerated (there are those who think the name means a bridge between old and new, along with many other exaggerated translations).

And he doesn't actually mind when people say the building is "Rodney's big erection".

To find out about the design, history and extraordinary legacy of the building, watch our interview with Rodney Grosskopff below.