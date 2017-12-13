Best Family Festive Season Films In SA🎥 🍿

The festive season is here. School is finally done and all but the unluckiest adults are settling into the vacation season. December also brings Hollywood blockbusters and family films to our big screens.

Here are four top 2017 festive season movies you can enjoy with kids or teens... and a blockbuster to look forward to next year!

1. Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Release date in SA: 15 December 2017

Arguably the most anticipated movie of 2017 hits our big screens on Friday. Just like prequel Star Wars: The Force Awakens, the latest instalment in the behemoth Star Wars franchise looks set to break more box-office records.

SW:TFA broke all kinds of records, including:

Highest-grossing instalment of the SW series

Highest-grossing film in North America

Third highest-grossing film of all time

George Lucas knows how to deliver pop-culture thrills, so although the SW stans will no doubt find something to offend geek sensibilities, we're expecting great special effects and an old-fashioned adventure comedy thriller.

2. Jumanji

Release date: 29 December 2017

The reboot of Robin Williams' 1995 classic arriving on New Year's weekend features an all-star cast, including Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, Kevin Hart and John Black. It's a family adventure film featuring a mysterious game that drags players into a world of jungle dangers.

The late Robin Williams did a great great job in 1995, but with The Rock as the protagonist for the 2017 version, you can bet the action will be as important as the comedy –– and happily, Mr Johnson plays both brilliantly.

3. Pitch Perfect 3

Release date: 22 December 2017

The third instalment of the musical movie series that keeps fans who miss the defunct TV series Glee happy. Once again, the biggest songs of the modern era will be deployed in a war for bragging rights, as the older, more experienced singers take on the brash newcomer.

Probably an acquired taste, but lovers of the first two are in for a treat.

4. Justice League

Release date: Already out

When Marvel decided to go big in the cinemas, they pulled in the entire Marvel Universe. This means comic fans can see a bunch of their favourite Marvel characters in a single movie, the way they used to when various superheroes interacted in group titles in the comic books.

In 2012, they caused a fan-gasm by releasing The Avengers.

DC Comics, not to be left behind, pulled its own DC Extended Universe into film-making –– hence Batman vs Superman: Dawn Of Justice, which impressed some, but didn't really set the world on fire (unlike Batman and Superman, who redefined the term "collateral damage" in the movie).

That, however, was very much a prequel to get fans into the DC Universe, before the real DC ensemble work could began. Which it does in Justice League.

There are some extraordinary, well-loved DC superheroes in this movie: including Superman, Batman, The Flash, Wonder Woman and Cyborg. It's a winning formula that might signal DC's first serious challenge to Marvel at the movies.

And the biggest movie to look out for in 2018 is:

Avengers: Infinity War

The new "Avengers" trailer has gone to infinity and beyond. It's pretty awesome.

A ton of superheroes feature in the trailer: a bearded Captain America (Chris Evans) is in a new, dark, emo-looking suit; Thor, with the Guardians of the Galaxy; Vision (Paul Bettany) might've just been killed in front of our eyes, and Thanos (Josh Brolin) shows up to completely stomp everybody.

This is what Marvel studios have been prepping us for, 10 years in the making –– the all-powerful Thanos and his mission for the infinity stones threatening to destroy Earth's favourite superheroes, The Avengers.

Unfortunately, that one isn't a festive flick –– fans are going to have to wait until May 4, 2018. Lots of time to stock up on popcorn, then...