Best Of HuffPost On 13 December: 7 Stories You Shouldn't Miss

Berdine Odendaal, a keen polo player from Paarl. She lives an apartment in Bantry Bay that is owned by a close friend of Markus Jooste. She also shares two post office boxes with the former CEO of Steinhoff.

1. The disgraced former Steinhoff CEO Markus Jooste did not only have business secrets. For years, the chattering elites of Stellenbosch and Hermanus have been whispering about the dark side of the "family man" with the golden smile. The "other woman", too, is a golden girl. Her sun-kissed, blonde-cropped hair is turned toward the sun in all her Facebook pictures. Read more here.

2. President Jacob Zuma's bid to set aside the recommendations of former Public Protector Thuli Madonsela's State of Capture report has failed. The High Court in Pretoria ruled on Wednesday that the president's application be dismissed and that Madonsela's remedial action remain binding. Read more here.

3. Google on Wednesday announced its results for its 2017 Year in Search, a list the internet giant publishes annually. The results offer a unique perspective on the year's major moments and top trends, based on searches conducted in South Africa. Read more here.

4. The festive season is here. School is finally done and all but the unluckiest adults are settling into the vacation season. December also brings Hollywood blockbusters and family films to our big screens. Here are four top 2017 festive season movies you can enjoy with kids or teens... and a blockbuster to look forward to next year!

5. Johannesburg's Ponte Tower is an icon of the city's skyline and a pop-culture symbol of the city's rise, fall, and resurrection. The 54-storey concrete tower has also become a landmark example of the international brutalist movement -- an architectural style gaining renewed appreciation currently. HuffPost caught up with the architect of this legendary building.

6. High Court Judge-President Dunstan Mlambo has been a thorn in President Jacob Zuma's side for the past two weeks, his rulings speaking truth to power in the midst of a volatile political environment. And Mlambo is keeping true to his word –– in previous interviews he spoke out about the need to root out corruption in various sectors. Read more here.

7. "We specifically call on you as NEC members to provide leadership and encourage delegates at the conference to withhold their votes from those who have been implicated in wrongdoing and who have done nothing to clear their names," writes Mongane Wally Serote ahead of the ANC's upcoming conference. Read more here.