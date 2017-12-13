These Were South Africans' Top Google Searches In 2017 🔍

Google on Wednesday announced its results for its 2017 Year in Search, a list the internet giant publishes annually.

The results offer a unique perspective on the year's major moments and top trends, based on searches conducted in South Africa.

We're talking to a Google trends expert! pic.twitter.com/KfuGIRNuP4 — Sino Radio (@SinoRadioUK) December 13, 2017

The searches show a growing interest in local celebrities and events. The results also show that South Africans are increasingly using Google searches to find different people, places and businesses.

Google announces it will open a new artificial intelligence research centre in Beijing, tapping China's talent pool in the promising technology despite the US search giant's exclusion from the country's internet https://t.co/JGBk0FnPsH pic.twitter.com/vRDgRjaeZf December 13, 2017

Here are some of the searches and why they got our attention this year:

1. Top South African Search Trends 🇿🇦

Dumi Masilela

Masilela, who was married to actress and media personality Simphiwe Ngema, died in a botched hijacking in Tembisa in October. He was a well-known actor in the e.tv soapie Rhythm City.

Zimbabwe

The search rate for Zimbabwe leapt up when tensions started running high in the country in November, culminating in the removal of Robert Mugabe from office.

Cyclone Dineo

When the tropical cyclone pummelled Mozambique's southern coast, South Africans worried it was moving towards South Africa hit Google....

Other top searches in this category include Fast & Furious 8, Karabo Mokoena, Joe Mafela, Joost van der Westhuizen, Black Friday, the Mayweather vs McGregor fight, and Hurricane Irma.

2. Trending personalities

Zodwa Wabantu

Loved Polokwane Headliner Zodwa Wabantu Voshooooo Voshoooo Voshooo Vaseline🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥👑👑👑❤ A post shared by zodwalibram (@zodwalibram) on Dec 10, 2017 at 12:05am PST

The controversial dancer and entertainer won a "Drama Queen of the Year" award at the ninth annual Feather Awards. She has also gone viral for her moves on the dance floor, and her recent video about Vaseline on Instagram.

I love you my people & thank you for not changing me😊😚😚😚😚😚😚😚😚❤ A post shared by zodwalibram (@zodwalibram) on Nov 5, 2017 at 10:02am PST

Grace Mugabe

Zimbabwe's former first lady Grace Mugabe made waves for beating up a young Johannesburg woman who was visiting her two sons in Sandton. Then she tried to get herself appointed to succeed her husband, and all hell broke loose in Zim...

Hugh Hefner

Hefner, Playboy founder and controversial U.S. swinger who kept a permanent string of "girlfriends" at his California mansion, died on September 27, 2017. He was mourned and vilified in equal measure.

Other trends in this category included: Simphiwe Ngema, Mandla Hlatshwayo, Lundi Tyamara, and Chester Bennington.

3. Top TV Shows 📺

Isibaya

Millions of South Africans tune in weekly to catch the show; it's gripping storylines and talented cast keep viewers glued to their screens.

Uzalo

With almost 9.18-million viewers and more coming every day, this SABC 1 show keeps widening the gap between itself and any competitors. It's South Africa's most watched TV show.

Idols SA

Idols always sparks a search trend, as viewers are keen to get to know the new contestants every year. This year, Capetonian Paxton Fielies was crowned the winner of season 13.

Watch all the moments that still have everyone in SA talking! The #IdolsSA Finale is live on @MzansiMagic right now – In association with @CapitecBankSA #LiveBetter https://t.co/Zfxp2aL4M1 pic.twitter.com/tx11Z2fy1G — Idols South Africa (@IdolsSA) November 20, 2017

Others in this category include: 13 Reasons Why, Games Of Thrones, Big Brother Naija, American Gods, Sex In The City, Big Little Lies and Riverdale.

3. Top "near me" searches ⚙️

Pharmacy near me Dentist near me KFC near me Jobs hiring near me Hardware store near me Gynaecologist near me Printing shops near me Steers near me Sushi near me Doctors near me

4. Top searched recipes 🍽

Oxtail recipes Sweet potato recipes Beef stew recipes Vegan recipes Creamed spinach recipes Halal recipes Prawn recipes Spaghetti recipes Cauliflower recipes Bread recipes

A look back at 2017's most unforgettable creators, music, memes and trends—all here with this year's #YouTubeRewind https://t.co/OkIBUjdmW5 pic.twitter.com/Cnp9a4GCu5 — Google (@Google) December 12, 2017

For more information about Google's Year in Search worldwide, visit www.google.co.za/2017.