    Hanekom vs Mbalula In Twitter 'Battle Of Ideas'

    The former tourism minister and the police boss had a heated exchange on Twitter on Tuesday evening.

    13/12/2017 09:45 SAST | Updated 3 hours ago
    Siphiwe Sibeko / Reuters
    Police Minister Fikile Mbalula gestures during a news conference in Johannesburg, June 3 2015.

    There was a heated to-and-fro between former tourism minister Derek Hanekom and Police Minister Fikile Mbalula on Twitter over the alleged seizure by police of R2.5-million in cash destined for the pockets of ANC voting delegates ahead of the party's national conference.

    It all began when Mbalalu, who has come out in support of presidential candidate Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, on Tuesday afternoon posted a picture of a bag of money claiming that police had seized the cash in an intelligence-driven operation. The money was said to be used for bribing delegates at the conference.

    But Twitter was quick to respond, with some users doing a reverse search on the image which revealed that it was taken last year during an arrest in Cape Town. Mbalula was accused of using false information to spread factional propaganda, but he was quick to respond.

    Hanekom, who is an avid supporter of Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa, also called out the police minister.

    Mbalula hit back, claiming he was the first person to speak out about the influence of the Gupta family over the ANC.

    After the showdown, Mbalula admitted there was no animosity between the two.

