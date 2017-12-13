All Sections
    • NEWS

    President Zuma Must Pay Legal Costs From His Own Pocket

    Jacob Zuma has been held personally liable for all costs incurred in his bid to block the release of the Public Protector's 'State Of Capture' report.

    13/12/2017 11:09 SAST | Updated 1 hour ago
    POOL New / Reuters
    President Jacob Zuma.

    The DA has confirmed that their legal costs in challenging President Jacob Zuma's bid to block the State of Capture report are approximately R1.5-million.

    President Jacob Zuma has been held personally liable for all costs incurred in his bid to block the release of former Public Protector Thuli Madonsela's State Of Capture report.

    The DA's James Selfe said, after speaking to the DA's legal team, that the approximate costs of the litigation since October 14, 2016 would be around R1.5-million.

    But Zuma will also be liable for costs incurred by other parties as well.

    North Gauteng High Court judge-president Dunstan Mlambo handed down the unanimous judgment on Thursday.

    The court found that Zuma entered the litigation "unreasonably".

    The court said it would not rule on whether Zuma perjured himself when it came to issues of "typing errors" in his initial statements.

    MORE:jacob zumaNewsstate capture