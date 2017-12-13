President Zuma Must Pay Legal Costs From His Own Pocket

The DA has confirmed that their legal costs in challenging President Jacob Zuma's bid to block the State of Capture report are approximately R1.5-million.

President Jacob Zuma has been held personally liable for all costs incurred in his bid to block the release of former Public Protector Thuli Madonsela's State Of Capture report.

The DA's James Selfe said, after speaking to the DA's legal team, that the approximate costs of the litigation since October 14, 2016 would be around R1.5-million.

But Zuma will also be liable for costs incurred by other parties as well.

North Gauteng High Court judge-president Dunstan Mlambo handed down the unanimous judgment on Thursday.

The court found that Zuma entered the litigation "unreasonably".

BREAKING: Mlambo says it was "completely unreasonable" for President Zuma to maintain that #statecapture report had been finalized - and to not seek clarification on this issue if he was unclear. December 13, 2017

BREAKING: Mlambo rejects Zuma argument that his concession that finalized #StateCapture report should be released. He says this claim was designed to justify Zuma later attempt to have report set aside. December 13, 2017

The court said it would not rule on whether Zuma perjured himself when it came to issues of "typing errors" in his initial statements.

Mlambo: the President was grossly remiss in ignoring the evidence that the PP had finalized her report. No reasonable litigant would have persisted.

In this case, a simple punitive costs orders not appropriate. — Karyn Maughan (@karynmaughan) December 13, 2017